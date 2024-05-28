Sundora Beauty's Big Eid Sale: Up to 70% off on perfumes, skincare, makeup, candles

Celebrate Eid al-Adha with Sundora Beauty's Big Eid Sale, featuring incredible offers across a wide range of premium beauty products. Now is the perfect time to grab the best deals on your favorite brands like Rabanne, Armani, Carolina Herrera, Prada, and more. 

Whether you're searching for a signature fragrance, luxurious skincare, vibrant makeup, or soothing candles, Sundora Beauty has everything you need to elevate your Eid festivities, reads a press release.

Explore one of the largest perfume ranges available in the country. Find your signature scent or discover a new fragrance that perfectly complements your Eid style from our latest arrivals. 

Stock up on top skincare and makeup brands like Clarins, Natura Bissé, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and more. Find everything you need for your skincare routine, from moisturizers and cleansers to serums. Also, discover a new line of lipsticks from Dolce & Gabbana to add a vibrant touch to your Eid look. 

Prepare your home for guests with Yankee Candle and Woodwick scented candles, diffusers, and fragrance spheres. Ensure your home exudes the perfect scent throughout the Eid celebrations, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. 

Sundora Beauty is the official retailer of more than 100 global beauty brands in Bangladesh. Our stores are conveniently located in Banani, Gulshan, and Dhanmondi. For added convenience, you can also shop online at sundora.com.bd.

