Sundora Beauty celebrates its 4th anniversary

17 September, 2023, 02:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

To commemorate its 4th anniversary, Sundora Beauty is offering special gifts with every purchase from 14 September to 30 September.

Since its inception, Sundora Beauty has been dedicated to providing high-quality beauty and skincare products from more than 120 international brands such as Paco Rabanne, Carolina Herrera, Givenchy, Coach, and Clarins and features exclusive niche brands such as Kilian, Jo Malone, and Xerjoff that cater to the diverse needs of its customers, reads a press release.

Over the past four years, the company has expanded to five locations across Dhaka and has recently revamped its sundora.com.bd online shop, offering convenient home delivery services across Bangladesh.

Centering this special anniversary, during this promotional period, customers shopping in-store or online will receive an exclusive anniversary gift with every purchase. 

According to a press release, these gifts include a wide range of surprises: skincare samples and perfume miniatures, Sundora limited-edition makeup and toiletries pouches, all designed to elevate the shopping experience. 

In addition to these exciting gifts, customers can also enjoy discounts of up to 40% on selected products.

