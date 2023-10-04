Sundarban Express Transportation System Ltd signs agreement with FedEx

04 October, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 03:19 pm

Sundarban Express Transportation System Ltd (SETS) has opted to extend its arms by servicing FedEx clients in Bangladesh both by providing inward bound as well as outward bound handling.

The Chairman of SETS, Md Ahsanul Kabir and the DMD and CEO of Bangladesh Express Co Ltd. (Licensee of Federal Express Corporation), Md Zakir Hossain, signed an agreement on 1 October 2023 to formalise this relationship.

They agreed to extend their services jointly to and from Bangladesh whereby which the goodwill and value added services of both entities, will be enjoyed by their respective end users. 

They were accompanied by their respective teams, for this purpose. The signing ceremony was held at Shanto-Mariam Foundation Building at 45 Sonargaon Janapath Uttara Sector 7 Dhaka.   

 

