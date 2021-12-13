Summit tops both ICSB and ICAB awards

Summit Power Limited (SPL) has achieved first position in both 21st ICAB National Award for the Best Presented Annual Reports 2020 and 8th ICSB National Award for Corporate Governance Excellence 2020.

Along with other senior officials, financial controller and company secretary of Summit Power Limited Swapon Kumar Pal was present at both the award ceremonies, reads a press release.

Summit Power Limited (SPL) is the leading independent power producer (IPP) of Bangladesh and a publicly listed AAA rated company.