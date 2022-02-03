Summit receives ‘Power Utility of the Year - Bangladesh’ award

Summit Power International received the "Power Utility of the Year - Bangladesh" award in recognition as the top power utility provider in Bangladesh.

Summit CFO Nicholas Padgalaskas received the award at the annual event of Asian Power Awards 2021, also known as the "Oscar of the Power Industry" on Thursday, reads a press release.

Previously, Summit Gazipur II Power Limited was awarded the Silver Award at Asian Power Awards 2018 in Indonesia for Fast-Track Power Plant of the year for construction-to-power generation of 300 MW power plant in only nine months.

In 2011, Summit Narayanganj Power Ltd (105 MW) was awarded the Gold Award at Asian Power Awards 2011 for Best Fast-Track Power Project for implementing construction-to-generation in 270 days.