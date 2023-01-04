Summit Power Limited gets new MD

Engr Md Mozammel Hossain has recently been appointed as the Managing Director of Summit Power Limited.

Prior to his appointment, he was the Managing Director of Summit's largest two subsidiaries and the Deputy Managing Director of SPL, reads a press release.

Under his leadership, the 300 MW of Summit Gazipur II Power Limited was implemented in a record period of nine months and received the award for the fastest implemented project from Asian Power. This project was recognised by the Honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh for its fastest implementation. In parallel, he led a team to implement another 149 MW Power Plant of Ace Alliance Power Limited within the stipulated time.

Mozammel Hossain obtained the Annual Performance Recognition Award of the Asian Development Bank (2008) and the Power Development Board Merit Award of the Year (1982).

He also served as the Vice-President of BIPPA and long-standing member of the Gulshan Club.

Md Mozammel Hossain began his professional career in the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) in 1976 and focused mostly on power generation and transmission projects. In 2001, he joined the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Ltd. (PGCB) as the Deputy General Manager and was later promoted to Director, Technical. In 2011, after voluntary retirement from PGCB, he joined Summit Group. He had obtained various training in foreign countries as well as in local institutes.

His predecessor, Lt Gen Engr Abdul Wadud (Retd) had been the Managing Director of Summit Power Limited since 2013.