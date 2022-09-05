Summit hosts concert performed by Shama Rahman to raise funds for migrants

In an effort to raise funds for the Migrant Workers' Welfare Fund, HOME in Singapore, Summit with the Tagore Society Singapore organised a charity concert performed by Shama Rahman, a global ambassador of Rabindra Sangeet.

All the proceedings were given to HOME to assist low-wage migrant workers in Singapore, who suffer abuse and exploitation such as unpaid salaries, excessive working hours, work injuries, physical and psychological abuse, reads a press release.

At the event Muhammed Aziz Khan, Founder Chairman of Summit Group of Companies remarked, "Today we all need a philosophical guru like Rabindranath Tagore in this world, where war mongers are gaining grounds, poverty is being self-created by nations and divisions of humanity are being built once again."

Among the distinguished guests, Tauhedul Islam, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Singapore, Derek Loh, High Commissioner of Singapore to Bangladesh and High Commissioner of India to Singapore, P Kumaran were also present at the concert.