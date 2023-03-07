Summit Group signs MoU with Qatar Financial Centre to explore investment opportunities

Summit Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Qatar Financial Centre ("QFC") in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The agreement will enable Summit to explore investment and business opportunities in Qatar especially in the supply of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) with QFC, reads a press release.

CEO and MD of Summit Power International Ayesha Aziz Khan and Undersecretary of Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Qatar Sultan bin Rashid Al Khater, and the CEO of QFC Yousef Mohamed Al-Jaida were present at the MoU signing ceremony.

On behalf of their organisations the MOU was signed by Sheikha Alanoud Bint Hamad Al-Thani, Co-CEO of QFC and Salman Khan, Director of Summit Oil and Shipping Co Ltd (SOSCL).