Summit-Friendship Solar Village receives Reuters' Global Energy Transition Awards 2024

12 July, 2024, 02:05 am
The ‘Summit-Friendship Solar Village’ project announced as one of the winners at the Reuters’ Global Energy Transition Awards 2024 under the ‘Projects of Impact’ category in New York, USA. Photo: Courtesy
The ‘Summit-Friendship Solar Village’ project announced as one of the winners at the Reuters’ Global Energy Transition Awards 2024 under the ‘Projects of Impact’ category in New York, USA. Photo: Courtesy

The 'Summit-Friendship Solar Village' project, located in Gaibandha, received the prestigious Reuters' Global Energy Transition Awards 2024 under the 'Projects of Impact' category in New York, USA on 25 June.

Among 500 entries this year from around the globe, this project was nominated for its concrete results in terms of improved energy affordability, and compensation for losses to improve local resilience for climate change, reads a press release.

This 57.6 kW scalable solar microgrid now benefits 3,000 people from the remote , sedimentary island (called a Char) Kabilpur of Gaibandha district and acts as a hub for other neighbouring islands in the river Brahmaputra. 

"Summit wants to serve 100% of Bangladesh with infrastructures such as electricity and communication. Some 'Char' areas, which are outside the national grid, also deserve electricity. The award-winning Friendship NGO has done wonders. It's a privilege to provide solar energy to the 3,000 people of Char Kabilpur in association with Friendship." remarked Muhammed Aziz Khan, Chairman of Summit Power International.

"Anyone who has seen the mighty River Jamuna in spate will understand that mainline power grids are not really possible here. On the other hand, this solar grid will provide income-generating opportunities and livelihoods, as well as opportunities for children's education, and of course that hope and dignity thrive. We want to thank Summit for its support." said Friendship founder Runa Khan.

The solar village plays an integral role in allowing people from these isolated communities to have access to "modern" amenities, and have longer hours for both business and commerce, as well as academics and use at home. Additionally, renewable solar energy also means less reliance on fossil-fuel burning traditional kerosene lamps which have toxic emissions and also present a common fire hazard.

