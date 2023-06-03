Summer-2023 orientation held at UIU

Summer-2023 orientation held at UIU

United International University (UIU) organised the orientation programme for the newly admitted students of the Summer-2023 semester in the UIU Auditorium yesterday.

Students from School of Science and Engineering (SoSE), School of Business and Economics (SoBE) and School of Humanities and Social Sciences (SoHSS) took part in the orientation programme, reads a press release.

The Vice Chancellor (In-charge) of UIU Prof Dr Md Abul Kashem Mia was present as the Chief Guest in the programme. 

The presentation on the UIU was delivered by Prof Dr AKM Muzahidul Islam, Dept of CSE, UIU and Director of Center for International Affairs and Cooperation (CIAC).

The Chief Guest advised newly admitted students to be regular in their academic studies and classes and acquire various skills in the development of students as world class skilled human resources. 

The Registrar of UIU Dr Zulfiqur Rahman discussed the academic rules of the University. While two alumni of UIU, Sayed Abdullah Morshed, Head of HR Operation, Daraz Bangladesh and Sabila Nawshin PhD Student & Associate Instructor, Dept of CS, Indiana University Bloomington, USA and two newly admitted students also spoke on the programme. 

Treasurer, Deans of different faculties, Head of Departments, Directors, Faculty Members, Officials, Students and guardians among others were present in the programme.

