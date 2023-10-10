Sumbul Rizvi takes office as UNHCR’s new Representative in  Bangladesh

Sumbul Rizvi takes office as UNHCR’s new Representative in  Bangladesh

Sumbul Rizvi on Monday took charge as the UNHCR representative in Bangladesh, after presenting  her credentials to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.  

Sumbul Rizvi arrives from UNHCR headquarters in Geneva after a successful tenure  as the Principal Advisor on Internal Displacement to the United Nations High  Commissioner for Refugees, reads a press release.

Rizvi has been appointed as the 12th UNHCR Representative in Bangladesh,  continuing a collaboration that began in 1971. 

Representing the High Commissioner for  Refugees, Filippo Grandi, she will serve as the primary UNHCR liaison and partner for  the Government, humanitarian actors, civil society, and the refugee population. 

In 2018,  she played a key role as the UN Coordinator in establishing an inter-agency response to  the Rohingya refugee crisis in Cox's Bazar. 

Upon taking up her new role, Rizvi said "It's an honour and a privilege to assume my  role as UNHCR's Representative in a nation celebrated for its profound humanitarian  heart, sheltering close to a million refugees. Rejoining efforts to provide assistance to, and  find solutions for, Rohingya refugees fills me with enthusiasm. I aim to continue  strengthening our close cooperation with the Bangladeshi authorities, humanitarian and  civil society partners, working hand in hand with the Government to ensure the wellbeing of Rohingya refugees and affected local communities." 

After presenting her credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rizvi will meet with government authorities, key humanitarian partners, refugees, and members  of the host community in the coming weeks. Throughout her career, Rizvi has  demonstrated a strong partnership approach, working closely with national and local  stakeholders, particularly affected communities, as well as with the United Nations and  international agencies, to address preparedness, emergencies, humanitarian response and  supporting solutions. 

Rizvi, an Indian national, brings more than 35 years of experience in human rights and  humanitarian work and as litigating counsel in Indian courts, NGO advisor and with the  United Nations. She has served with UNHCR in diverse operations including - Iraq,  Afghanistan, and Darfur-Sudan. She also established emergency response and  humanitarian coordination mechanisms in Syria and Kyrgyzstan during the early stages of  the conflict. Rizvi has also served as UNHCR's Policy Adviser on Asylum and  Migration during the Mediterranean crisis, working with the Global Migration Fora and on  the Sustainable Development Goals. 

