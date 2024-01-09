Sublime success: Akij Ceramics celebrates five consecutive years of best brand recognition

09 January, 2024, 06:05 pm
09 January, 2024, 06:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Akij Ceramics, the nation's premier ceramic brand, orchestrated a spectacular celebration on January 4, 2024, expressing gratitude to its esteemed business associates for clinching the prestigious Best Brand Award for an impressive five years in a row.

The event, aptly named Sublime, radiated joy, recognition, and appreciation for Akij Ceramics' unwavering dedication and excellence over the years. ALOKI, situated in the vibrant heart of Gulshan, served as the backdrop for the festivities, drawing together esteemed guests, partners, and industry luminaries.

Sk. Bashir Uddin, the Managing Director of AkijBashir Group, conveyed heartfelt appreciation to the brand's business associates, stating, "Akij Ceramics has consistently pursued perfection. It fills us with immense pride to stand here today, commemorating the fifth consecutive year of receiving the Best Brand Award." He emphasized Akij Ceramics' vision to become the preeminent ceramics brand globally.

Mohammod Khourshed Alam, the Director of Operations for the Building Materials Division at AkijBashir Group, echoed this sentiment, saying, "Securing the Best Brand Award for the fifth consecutive year is a testament to the relentless efforts of our dedicated team members. Their passion, expertise, and tireless dedication have played a pivotal role in shaping Akij Ceramics into a distinguished symbol of quality and trust."

The event featured poignant moments, including speeches from top-ranking officials recognizing the brand's journey, valuable perspectives shared by business associates, a meaningful cake-cutting ceremony, and a delightful lunch followed by a vibrant cultural program.

Sublime – the Best Brand Award Celebration, not only marked a momentous occasion for Akij Ceramics but also deepened the bond with its associates, who have been instrumental in the brand's continued success.

