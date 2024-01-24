Subhash Chandra Roy, former principal of Netrakona Government College donates two corneas to BSMMU

Prof. Subhash Chandra Roy, former principal of Netrakona Government College who passed away recently, has donated his body posthumously to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

At 10am on Wednesday (24 January 2024) in the plastination lab of the anatomy department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, the vice-chancellor Prof. Dr. Md. Sharfuddin Ahmed, reads a press release.

At this time Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Md Sharfuddin Ahmed appreciated this kind of noble initiative and expressed gratitude to the entire family of posthumous body donor Subhash Chandra Roy, including his elder son Titas Roy and younger son Piyas Roy, for this sacrifice.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Sharfuddin Ahmed said, "Former Principal of Netrakona Government College Professor Subhash Chandra Roy was a conscious citizen. So he donated his body after death. The experts of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University have collected his two corneas within a certain period and have already restored the light to the two eyes. Four other members of his family have also previously donated their bodies posthumously. If people like them are aware then there won't be any problem of anatomy in future. He appealed to all the people of the country to come forward for such great work."

On 19 January, the relatives of Subhash Chandra Roy admitted him to a private hospital in the capital due to the problem of severe anaemia stroke erosive gastritis. He died on 20 January.

According to the wish of Subhash Chandra Roy and his family, he donated his two corneas and eyeballs for the welfare of common people.

Specialist doctors of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University preserved two corneas of Subhash Chandra Roy between the time of his death. On 21 January, the vice-chancellor Professor Dr. Dr. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University's associate professor of community ophthalmology department under the supervision of Md. Sharfuddin Ahmed.

Sheesh Rahman Netrakona 62-year-old Suber Ali in the eyes of a patient and assistant professor of the Ophthalmology Department Dr. Rajshri Das successfully transplanted the other cornea in the right eye of a 52-year-old patient named Jahangir.

During the postmortem donation at the anatomy department, the family members of posthumous donor Subhash Chandra Roy, including his elder son Titas Roy and younger son Piyas Roy, were present.

The permission to use the body of Subhash Chandra Roy in the anatomy department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University for teaching and research work was given to the chairman of the anatomy department.

On the eve of the beginning of the process of embalming the body, the chairman of the anatomy department, Professor Dr. Under the direction of Laila Anjuman Banu and with the participation of all concerned officials and all faculty, staff and residents of the anatomy department, an oath was taken to preserve the corpse with due respect and sanctity.

Subhash Chandra Roy was a Bangladeshi citizen. Before his death, he made a pledge of posthumous body donation at the Bangladesh Notary Public Office, Dhaka, on his own accord, without anyone's prompting. Four other members of Subhash Chandra Roy have also donated their bodies posthumously earlier.