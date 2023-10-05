SUB celebrates World Teachers' Day with a grand event

On 5 October 2023 State University of Bangladesh (SUB) held a remarkable celebration in honour of Teachers' Day, a day dedicated to recognizing and appreciating the tireless efforts and dedication of educators who play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our nation.

A total of 17 teachers from various departments of SUB were given special honours in the event. Professor Dr. Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman, vice chancellor (designated), presided over the program, reads a press release.

Professor Dr. Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman expressed his gratitude to all teachers for their unwavering commitment to education. He stated, "Teachers are the backbone of our institution, and their dedication shapes the future of our students. Today, we celebrate their hard work and commitment to nurturing young minds."

The event not only celebrated Teachers' Day but also emphasized the importance of the teacher-student relationship and the role of education in building a brighter future for society.

Professor Dr. Hassan Kawsar, Treasurer, SUB said in his concluding remarks, "Teachers' Day is an opportunity to recognize the invaluable contribution of our educators. We hope that this celebration will serve as a reminder of the impact of teachers in our lives and inspire all to support and appreciate them."

The State University of Bangladesh remains committed to promoting excellence in education and nurturing a culture of appreciation for its educators. The celebration of Teachers' Day reflects the university's dedication to fostering a dynamic and supportive learning environment.

Registrar Brig Gen Md Jamal Hossain (LPR), ndc, afwc, psc, MDS, MSS, PhD (fellow) delivered the welcome address. The program was presented by Miss Tamanna Maksud, Director, the Center for English Language.