SUB celebrates World Environment Day 2024

The Department of Environmental Science at State University of Bangladesh (SUB) organized a vibrant event to celebrate World Environment Day (WED) on 7 June.

Held at the university's permanent campus, the event featured a seminar and a tree plantation session, drawing the active participation of students, faculty members, and distinguished guests, reads a press release.

The seminar was highlighted by a keynote address from Muhammad Selim Hossain, a research fellow at Devpro Partners (Global Environmental Strategy) and advisor to the Department of Environmental Science. Hossain's insightful discussion emphasized the critical need for immediate action in land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience, aligning with this year's WED theme: "Our Land, Our Future." His address inspired attendees to recognize their shared responsibility in protecting and restoring ecosystems.

The Head of the Department, faculty members, and students engaged in productive discussions, exchanging ideas and strategies to combat environmental challenges. The seminar underscored the university's commitment to environmental sustainability and the pivotal role that education and research play in fostering a greener future.

Following the seminar, participants took part in a tree plantation session, symbolizing their dedication to ecological preservation and land restoration. The event served as a practical demonstration of reinforcing the importance of collective action in addressing environmental issues.

Along with 7 June celebrations, SUB Pharma Environmental and Social Work Club, and SUB Environmental Club celebrated World Environment Day separately on 5 June, at SUB Permanent Campus including a rally and a tree plantation. The honorable Vice-Chancellor, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Advisors, Deans, Head of the department, faculty members, Director, IQAC, Deans of SUB were present;

"We are proud to celebrate World Environment Day with such enthusiasm and dedication," said Prof. Dr. Mofizur Rahman, Vice Chancellor, SUB. "Today's event reflects our unwavering commitment to environmental education and sustainable practices. Together, we can make a significant impact on our ecosystem through concerted efforts in land restoration."

The celebration of World Environment Day at the State University of Bangladesh is a testament to the institution's proactive approach in addressing global environmental challenges. Through continuous engagement and innovative initiatives, the university aims to contribute significantly to the global movement towards sustainability.