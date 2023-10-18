SUB celebrates World Architecture Day

Corporates

Press Release
18 October, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 08:18 pm

SUB celebrates World Architecture Day

Press Release
18 October, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 08:18 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Department of Architecture of State University of Bangladesh (SUB) celebrated the World Architecture Day on 16th October, 2023 by hosting a Discourse on Architecture for Resilient Communities. The event was held at the Alliance Française de Dhaka, which provided a conducive venue for the discourse.

The event was inaugurated by Honorable Vice-Chancellor (Designate) Prof. Dr. Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman. The discourse started with a thoughtful speech from Shamsul Wares, the advisor of DoA, SUB and the vice chancellor of SUB. The head of the Department of Architecture, Dr Sajid Bin Doza, introduced and invited the esteemed guests to the stage. The discourse featured four eminent panelists who have extensive experience and expertise on the topic of resilience in architecture.

Ishtiaque Zahir Titas, MD of Vitti Sthapati Brindo Ltd. and Vice President of UIA Region 4, moderated the panel discussion.  He showcased various projects from different backgrounds that demonstrated how resilient communities from all over the world are shaping architecture according to their needs.

Salma A. Shafi, an architect and urban planner, shared her insights on how to make Dhaka city more resilient through policy-making, master plan development and community engagement.

Dr Apurba K. Poddar, an associate professor at BUET who explored the spirit and character of resilience of the tribal and marginalized ethnic groups in the hilly areas of Bangladesh and the importance of context in design decisions.

Fuad Quaium, an architect, landscape planner and designer, presented an interesting info graphic defining resilience and the aspects that architects, planners and designers should consider for intervention.

The discussion concluded with a summary speech from Shamsul Wares. A Q&A session followed where the panelists answered questions from the curious participants.

The event was attended by distinguished guests such as the registrar, treasurer and faculty members of SUB as well as students of SUB and other institutions. The event was open for all who were interested in learning from the expert panelists. After the discussion, the panelists and distinguished guests were presented with beautiful artwork done by Dr. Sajid Bin Doza and especially hand-picked house plants. The program ended with some group photography and light snacks.

We thank all the participants, guests and panelists for making this event a success and hope to continue this discourse on architecture for resilient communities in the future.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The MG 5 features a high-end, shark-hunting front end with a captivating design, with a fastback bodystyle which combines style with aerodynamics. Photos: Nafirul Haq

Morris Garages launches MG 5 in Bangladesh

10h | Wheels
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Ayub Bachchu: The silver guitar plays on

13h | Features
Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

17m | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Why choosing a lower-paying job can sometimes be a wise decision

20h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Dalton becomes the first female fast bowling coach in men's cricket history

Dalton becomes the first female fast bowling coach in men's cricket history

15h | TBS SPORTS
Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

17h | TBS World
House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

19h | Corporate Talks
Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

21h | TBS World