Stygen.gift: A Bangladeshi e-commerce platform for ordering gifts online

TBS Report
14 October, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 05:12 pm

The platform offers cash on delivery service all over the country

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Stygen.gift is a dedicated online market place for shopping gift items based in Bangladesh.

It has thousands of gift items in one place so that one can easily make a gift set for their loved ones; from colognes, books, video games to clothing items, chocolates and more, said a press release.

The platform offers cash on delivery service all over the country.

Stygen caters personalisd gifts for the customers. Customers can customise their gifts in various ways. The platform also offers gift combos and has exclusive gift collections for couples, the press release added.

The gifts that one may choose can be perishable goods too - such as a large cake with flowers delivered right in front of the consumer's home. Stygen also delivers cards of all sorts.

Those interested can visit the platform at https://stygen.gift/

 

