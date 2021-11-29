Study finds lack of appropriate citizens’ participation in health policy formulation

A research on Bangladesh's health policies has found that there is a failure to select appropriate citizen representatives while formulating public policies. Even the grassroot-level voices are missing in the process.

It recommended that a public health framework be developed in participation with experts and civil society.

Bangladesh Health Watch, a multi-stakeholder civil society platform, carried out the research in collaboration with James P Grant School of Public Health at Brac University. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Professor Dr Md Atiqul Haque led the research team.

The research findings were disclosed at a roundtable at the capital's Brac Center Inn on Monday. The occassion was chaired by Dr Zakir Hossain, former Director of IEDCR and a working group member of Bangladesh Health Watch.

BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed attended the occasion as chief guest while it was moderated by Dr Yasmin H Ahmed, advisor to Bangladesh Health Watch.

As panelists, Dr Shah Monir Hossain, former director general of the Directorate General of Health Services, Prof Dr Sohel Reza Choudhury, head of the Department of Epidemiology and Research were present.

On the onset, the lead researcher Md Atiqul Haque presented the study findings. In his presentation, he disseminated the overall research process and study findings.

The researchers also developed a comprehensive inventory of policies formulated in the health sector in Bangladesh since its independence.

At the roundtable, Dr Shohel Reza Choudhury talked about the political commitment of the government which is never been met.

"The beneficiaries voices have been neglected and thus the civil society need to play a crucial role. The citizen's voice needs to be raised and their claims should be reached to the policymakers."

The panelists said health practitioners' involvement is necessary in policy making. Otherwise, the ground will be faulty, and the beneficiaries will not get the optimum benefits.

Addressing the function, BSMMU VC Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said, "We need to set an institute like PATC as there were no such institute for the health practitioners and public health experts. Also we need enhance the learning capacity of these people."

Dr Zakir Hossain said, "We need to develop a framework for public health. The framework should be made by the public health experts. There should be a collaboration of public health experts and civil society as well."

The mission of Bangladesh Health Watch is to provide a strong platform through which healthcare professionals and programmers, researchers and citizens can get their voices heard and thereby influence policies and programmes impacting citizens' health. This inventory will help to put further input in these issues.