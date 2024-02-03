Study Abroad with N&N hosts Edu Expo

03 February, 2024, 04:25 pm
Study Abroad with N&N hosts Edu Expo

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Study Abroad with N&N, a renowned education consultancy, is set to host an exclusive Edu Expo at the prestigious Hotel Westin Dhaka on February 4, 2024 (Sunday).

This event is designed to provide students and parents with valuable information on admissions, scholarships, accommodation, and visa procedures for studying abroad.

The Edu Expo will commence at 11:00 am and continue until 5:00 pm, offering a comprehensive session for attendees to explore educational opportunities and connect with representatives from esteemed universities in Australia, Canada, and the UK. The event aims to bridge the gap between aspiring students and the world-class institutions that can shape their academic journey.

Visitors will have the unique opportunity to engage in face-to-face interactions with university representatives, gaining insights into various programs, campus life, and potential career paths. Admission experts will be on hand to guide attendees through the application process, ensuring a smooth transition to international education.

Key highlights of the Edu Expo -

Admissions Guidance: Experts will be available to provide detailed information on admission requirements, application procedures, and program offerings from universities in Australia, Canada, and the UK.

Scholarship Information: Attendees can explore scholarship opportunities and learn about financial aid options to support their overseas education endeavors.

Accommodation Insights: Get insights into accommodation facilities, campus living, and the overall student experience at participating universities.

Visa Assistance: Dedicated sessions on visa procedures and requirements, ensuring that attendees are well-informed about the visa application process.

Study Abroad with N&N encourages all students, parents, and education enthusiasts to seize this opportunity to gain valuable insights into international education. The Edu Expo promises to be an enriching experience for those aspiring to pursue higher education abroad.

