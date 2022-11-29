Students of technical institutions will be able to pay fees through tap

Mobile financial services (MFS) provider Trust Axiata Pay (tap) is now on the go for performing fees transactions of all the educational institutions under the board of technical education.

A Memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed recently between Bangladesh Technical Education Board and tap on issuing fees for admission and registration processes, reads a press release.

Students are likely to pay their fees seamlessly in accordance with this new contract from the academic year of 2022-2023 onwards.

Md Abdullah Al Mamun Zaman, secretary of Bangladesh Technical Education Board, along with Md Burhanul Islam, head of School Banking, tap, signed the agreement on on behalf of their respective institutions.

Among others, Abdullah Alauddin and Habib Gaffar, school banking managers of tap; Farid Uddin Ahmed, curriculum director of Bangladesh Technical Education Board; Eng Md Faruk Reza, curriculum expert (Dakhil vocational) of Bangladesh Technical Education Board; Rupak Kanti Biswas, curriculum expert (diploma) of Bangladesh Technical Education Board were present at the programme.

Students only need to follow few easy steps to pay their fees with tap. Firstly, they have to log in with their tap account and choose the 'tuition fees' option. Following that, selecting their institution from the given list and inserting own student ID and due month will set them ready for a smooth payment procedure.

Trust Axiata Pay (tap) CEO Dewan Nazmul Hasan said, "We are looking forward to simplifying the daily business methods of our customers. We have been working for ensuring uninterrupted educational fees since the very beginning. Our users will now enjoy more advantages as technical institutions have recently been affiliated with us. Subsequently, we are determined to facilitate our services to people from all classes."