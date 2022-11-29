Students of technical institutions will be able to pay fees through tap

Corporates

TBS Report
29 November, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 10:19 pm

Related News

Students of technical institutions will be able to pay fees through tap

TBS Report
29 November, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 10:19 pm
Students of technical institutions will be able to pay fees through tap

Mobile financial services (MFS) provider Trust Axiata Pay (tap) is now on the go for performing fees transactions of all the educational institutions under the board of technical education. 

A Memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed recently between Bangladesh Technical Education Board and tap on issuing fees for admission and registration processes, reads a press release. 

Students are likely to pay their fees seamlessly in accordance with this new contract from the academic year of 2022-2023 onwards.
Md Abdullah Al Mamun Zaman, secretary of Bangladesh Technical Education Board, along with Md Burhanul Islam, head of School Banking, tap, signed the agreement on on behalf of their respective institutions. 

Among others, Abdullah Alauddin and Habib Gaffar, school banking managers of tap; Farid Uddin Ahmed, curriculum director of Bangladesh Technical Education Board; Eng Md Faruk Reza, curriculum expert (Dakhil vocational) of Bangladesh Technical Education Board; Rupak Kanti Biswas, curriculum expert (diploma) of Bangladesh Technical Education Board were present at the programme.

Students only need to follow few easy steps to pay their fees with tap. Firstly, they have to log in with their tap account and choose the 'tuition fees' option. Following that, selecting their institution from the given list and inserting own student ID and due month will set them ready for a smooth payment procedure.

Trust Axiata Pay (tap) CEO Dewan Nazmul Hasan said, "We are looking forward to simplifying the daily business methods of our customers. We have been working for ensuring uninterrupted educational fees since the very beginning. Our users will now enjoy more advantages as technical institutions have recently been affiliated with us. Subsequently, we are determined to facilitate our services to people from all classes."

TAP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

9h | Thoughts
Of the 1,700 MW of solar projects approved in Bangladesh, less than 200 MW actually made it to commercial operation date (COD). Photo: Spectra Solar Park Limited

Is land acquisition the real reason behind the unbearable delay of solar projects?

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Incorporating spirituality in your home interior

11h | Habitat
Established in 1984 by Fauzia Amin Neena, Kanishka is a pioneering name in the shari industry of Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kanishka: 38 years of giving Taant a new identity

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

1h | Videos
Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

2h | Videos
Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

3h | Videos
Gio Reyna follows dad, mom as he makes his World Cup debut for USA

Gio Reyna follows dad, mom as he makes his World Cup debut for USA

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill