Students step in as traffic controllers, receive appreciation from Shwapno

For the past few days, traffic police have been absent from the streets. At the signals, students from different educational institutions have taken up the responsibility of managing traffic.

Since Wednesday, students have voluntarily stepped in to manage the empty traffic signals.

On Wednesday evening, retail chain superstore Shwapno's employees presented the students with roses and bottles of drinking water at several locations, including Gulshan 1, Gulshan 2, and Hatirjheel, expressing satisfaction with the student's efforts.

Shwapno's Managing Director Sabbir Hasan Nasir said, "It is commendable that students have taken on the responsibility of traffic control in the absence of law enforcement on the streets. Our employees have gone out with flowers and water to extend greetings to these dream weavers of our country. Victory to the youth.