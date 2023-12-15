Students paint to commit for a 'Clean Society' on Victory Day

Students paint to commit for a 'Clean Society' on Victory Day

Asian Paints Bangladesh Limited, in collaboration with Garbageman, a sustainable waste management company, orchestrated the "Bintastic Art Jam" campaign to champion a cleaner and greener Dhaka. 

This proactive initiative involved a spirited drawing competition, engaging school students in creatively embellishing recycled garbage containers destined to play a pivotal role in the collection and recycling of waste within the city, reads a press release. 

The campaign's main objective was to cultivate environmental awareness among children, fostering a sense of responsibility and instigating behavioral shifts in waste management practices among the city dwellers. 

In response to the demand, cleaners distribute these vibrantly painted garbage containers, courtesy of painting partner Asian Paints, to various city residents. Once these bins reach capacity, Garbageman retrieves them, undertaking the crucial step of recycling. 

In 2023 alone, Garbageman successfully collected and managed a substantial 800 tons of waste. Asian Paints, through this venture, actively contributes to fostering a cleaner, greener Dhaka, aligning with their overarching "Smart Clean-Clean Society" initiative.

On the occasion of Country's victory day, Asian Paints has extended their hands for this initiative as a part of their ongoing "Smart Clean-Clean Society" campaign, emphasizing awareness on environmental cleanliness. 

As a part of this campaign, the company initiated a project to clean and paint different areas and lakes of Dhaka city at various intervals. Notably, students from a school affiliated with the Jaago Foundation, a private development organization, enthusiastically participated in this innovative event.

For more information about Asian Paints and its "Smart Clean-Clean Society" initiative, please visit Asian Paints official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AsianPaintsBD.

