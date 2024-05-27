Students can pay application and registration fees of class XI, technical admission through bKash

Like previous years, students can pay application and registration fees of class XI, technical curriculum for 2024-25 admission session through bKash conveniently. Like application fee, the selected students will be able to pay registration fees through bKash to continue the admission process.

The first phase of the online application of different education boards began on May 26, 2024 and will continue till to June 11, 2024.

After that, students will get an opportunity to apply in the same process in two more phases (June 24 to July 8 and July 9 to July 14, 2024). Students can pay the application fee of BDT 150 through bKash and choose a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 10 preferred colleges in the application.

To submit the application fee for XI admission, students need to login to the admission website https://xiclassadmission.com.bd/xiclassadmission-gov-bd/- and click on the 'Submit Application Fee' option in the side menu. In the payment gateway option, they need to click 'SSLCOMMERZ' and select 'bKash' from Mobile Banking icon. Then, put the bKash number and amount and click confirm button. In next step, complete the transaction with OTP and bKash PIN number. With the pop up of "This transaction was successful", students can proceed to complete the application in next step.

Meanwhile, technical education admission seekers can pay application fee through bKash app easily. From bKash app's 'Education Fee' option, one needs to click 'BTEB' and complete the application by following a few simple steps. Students can apply for admission with an application fee of BDT 162 through bKash app. Details of the application is available in BTEB website-http://btebadmission.gov.bd/website/.