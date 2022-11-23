STS Group to introduce 'Glenrich International School' in Bangladesh

STS Group is going to introduce a premium education institute in Bangladesh named "Glenrich International School' with a view to addressing evolving educational needs and preparing learners for a competitive world.

To this end, on Monday, a brand launching and logo unveiling event was held in the capital at Sheraton Hotel, said a press release.

Khondoker Monir Uddin, Managing Director of STS Group; Manas Singh, CEO, STS Group and Ramesh Mudgal, Principal, Glenrich International School, graced the occasion with their presence along with board members and senior leadership teams from STS Group including representatives from DPS STS School Dhaka and International School Dhaka (ISD) and other distinguished guests in attendance.

The event was kicked off with an informative presentation on Glenrich International School, followed by the name and logo unveiling programme. Khondoker Monir Uddin from STS Group unveiled the logo in presence of the invited guests and journalists. The event came to an end with lunch for the guests and a vote of thanks.

STS Group CEO Manas Singh said at the event, "The journey of STS Group began in 1997 in Bangladesh with a mission to provide international standard healthcare and education. In continuation of our commitment, we are introducing a new school named Glenrich International School that will offer 21st Century Education to its students in a caring and nurturing environment. With this launch, we are completing the first phase of our dream project of launching 4 new schools in the next few years."

In order to provide a phenomenal and all-round learning experience the school will be carrying out special activities. Robotics endorsed curriculum in collaboration with STEMROBO, Math Lab in collaboration with MATHBUDDY, Music accredited by Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music, UK, state-of the art facilities designed by Beaumont and certification on French language by Alliance Française de Dhaka are some of the programmes this school will be offering for their students for the first time in the country.

Other special features such as dedicated WiFi, CCTV coverage along with voice recording in all classrooms, parents lounge overviewing the kids, world class play zones, attached collaborative rooms, special corridor hangout areas and ergonomically-designed age appropriate classrooms make this school a special one.