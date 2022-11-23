STS Group to introduce 'Glenrich International School' in Bangladesh

Corporates

TBS Report
23 November, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 07:23 pm

STS Group to introduce 'Glenrich International School' in Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 November, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 07:23 pm
STS Group to introduce &#039;Glenrich International School&#039; in Bangladesh

STS Group is going to introduce a premium education institute in Bangladesh named "Glenrich International School' with a view to addressing evolving educational needs and preparing learners for a competitive world. 

To this end, on Monday, a brand launching and logo unveiling event was held in the capital at Sheraton Hotel, said a press release. 

Khondoker Monir Uddin, Managing Director of STS Group; Manas Singh, CEO, STS Group and Ramesh Mudgal, Principal, Glenrich International School, graced the occasion with their presence along with board members and senior leadership teams from STS Group including representatives from DPS STS School Dhaka and International School Dhaka (ISD) and other distinguished guests in attendance. 

The event was kicked off with an informative presentation on Glenrich International School, followed by the name and logo unveiling programme. Khondoker Monir Uddin from STS Group unveiled the logo in presence of the invited guests and journalists. The event came to an end with lunch for the guests and a vote of thanks.

STS Group CEO Manas Singh said at the event, "The journey of STS Group began in 1997 in Bangladesh with a mission to provide international standard healthcare and education. In continuation of our commitment, we are introducing a new school named Glenrich International School that will offer 21st Century Education to its students in a caring and nurturing environment. With this launch, we are completing the first phase of our dream project of launching 4 new schools in the next few years."

In order to provide a phenomenal and all-round learning experience the school will be carrying out special activities. Robotics endorsed curriculum in collaboration with STEMROBO, Math Lab in collaboration with MATHBUDDY, Music accredited by Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music, UK, state-of the art facilities designed by Beaumont and certification on French language by Alliance Française de Dhaka are some of the programmes this school will be offering for their students for the first time in the country. 

Other special features such as dedicated WiFi, CCTV coverage along with voice recording in all classrooms, parents lounge overviewing the kids, world class play zones, attached collaborative rooms, special corridor hangout areas and ergonomically-designed age appropriate classrooms make this school a special one.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

A plan led by G7 countries, dubbed &quot;Global Shield,&quot; was also launched during the conference, but critics called it a &quot;distraction&quot; from a real loss and damage fund. Photo: DW

COP27 'loss and damage' fund: What's in it for South Asia?

6h | Panorama
Md Nazmul Avi Hossain &amp; Dr Iyanatul Islam. Illustration: TBS

The risks of obsessing over controlling inflation

8h | Panorama
The craft involves using fingers and nails delicately. But sometimes Jibon uses modified chopsticks for the job too. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Of Jibon and sand: Inside the world of sand art animation in Bangladesh

11h | Panorama
Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Protests spreading in Iran despite crackdown

Protests spreading in Iran despite crackdown

8m | Videos
World Cup gossip 'QATAR CALLING' episode 01

World Cup gossip 'QATAR CALLING' episode 01

1h | Videos
How much is the total cost of Qatar World Cup?

How much is the total cost of Qatar World Cup?

3h | Videos
How senior citizens worldwide engage in productive output

How senior citizens worldwide engage in productive output

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

6
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world