The Strengthened and Informative Migration Systems (SIMS) project phase-1 concludes with a Lessons Learned Workshop

Helvetas Swiss Intercooperation, in collaboration with RMMRU, OKUP, Prottyashi, and BNWLA, convened a national workshop titled "Lessons Learned from the Strengthened and Informative Migration Systems (SIMS) Project" on 21st March at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC).

The event aimed to showcase the significant contributions, innovative strategies, and tangible achievements of the SIMS project, generously supported by the Embassy of Switzerland. Bringing together key stakeholders, policymakers, and experts, the workshop provided a platform for robust discussions on navigating the complexities of migration and addressing associated challenges.

The Honorable State Minister Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury MP, of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. He announced the reopening of the expatriate welfare cell, aiming to enhance services for those in need. Additionally, the state minister emphasized procuring new training equipment to empower expatriates with essential skills. Plans are underway to revitalize Training and Testing Centers (TTCs) to streamline training processes effectively.

Furthermore, the Minister highlighted the expansion of Probashi Kallyan Bank (PKB) branches nationwide, indicating efforts to facilitate financial services for expatriates. These initiatives underscore the government's commitment to supporting and improving the welfare of its expatriate citizens.

Mr Tanvir Shakil Joy, MP, and Mr Saleh Ahmed Mujaffor, MD, BMET, were present as Special Guests. Mr Benjamin Blumenthal, PhD, Country Director of HELVETAS Swiss Intercooperation, chaired the event. In his opening remarks, he thanked participants, NGOs, academics, partners, local government, the Swiss Embassy, and the Government of Bangladesh. The Chair expressed confidence that government services would be institutionalized at the grassroots level, supported by ample facilities, with optimism for the future.

Helvetas Bangladesh, part of the global Helvetas network, has been active in Bangladesh since 2000, advocating for human dignity, safety, and self-determination. With a focus on migration, the organization addresses challenges and opportunities in various sectors including sustainable economies, skills development, governance, and environmental sustainability.

The Strengthened and Informative Migration System (SIMS) project, supported by the Embassy of Switzerland, runs from December 2019 to March 2024. Operating across 115 unions in 23 Upazilas in Narsingdi, Cumilla, and Chattogram, SIMS aims to improve migration processes by promoting safer practices, enhancing service delivery, and facilitating the effective utilization of remittances.

The workshop hosted around 150 distinguished guests, including representatives from the government and relevant organizations. Media representatives attending the workshop had the opportunity to witness firsthand the exchange of knowledge, experiences, and best practices aimed at fostering a more informed and effective approach to migration governance in Bangladesh.