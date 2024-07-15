StreetWise beatbox battle (Level 4) heats EMK Center

On 13 July, 2024, the EMK Center, renowned for fostering cultural exchange and dialogue, hosted an electrifying event in collaboration with Beatbox Bangladesh.

The EMk Center is managed by the JAAGO Foundation and the American Center of the US Embassy in Bangladesh, embodying the spirit of friendship and international cooperation championed by Senator Edward M Kennedy.

This vibrant evening showcased the talents of Bangladesh's emerging beatboxers in a thrilling competition.

The event provided a platform for beatboxers of all levels to display their skills and celebrate this unique art form. Thirteen aspiring beatboxers competed through elimination rounds, each aiming for a spot in the main event. The top eight finalists then captivated the audience with intricate beat patterns and awe-inspiring sound effects. Esteemed judges, renowned local beatboxers Anarchy, Rafteknix, Berzerk, Sykoverse, and Zahin7, ensured fair evaluation of the electrifying performances, witnessing the raw talent and creativity on display.

The competition kicked off with 13 beatboxers battling for a spot in the Top 8. Each competitor had 1 minute and 30 seconds to impress the esteemed panel of judges. Participants included Sam, MrDragTrucz, Zardo, Dhrubox, Explode, Invalid, Prince, Beatblock, SaymonSnare, MRM, Crocodile, Dippox, and Probox. The eliminations showcased a diverse range of talent, with beatboxers like Dhrubox captivating with his deep bass sounds and Explode dazzling with intricate elements.

Following the eliminations, Sykoverse and Zahin7 took the stage, mesmerizing the audience with their solo beatboxing skills. Zahin7 particularly raised the bar with his innovative incorporation of a loop station, performing a crowd-favorite rendition of "Bhober Pagol" by Sumi of Lalon the Band and Jalali Set.

The solo battles were a series of thrilling matchups. Zardo faced off against MRM, showcasing his signature skill and advancing to the next round. Another highlight came in the battle between Dippox and Crocodile, with the crowd hanging onto every beat. Ultimately, Crocodile emerged victorious. Invalid and Explode delivered another unforgettable battle, showcasing contrasting styles—Invalid's confident inward polyphonics versus Explode's aggressive yet powerful approach. Invalid secured his place in the final round.

Beyond the solo battles, the event marked a historic moment with the introduction of tag-team battles. Four teams of two beatboxers faced off, showcasing coordinated routines that pushed the boundaries of beatboxing as a collaborative art form. The StreetWise Beatbox Battle was not just about competition; it fostered a sense of community and shared passion. Following the eliminations, the esteemed judges treated the audience to a masterclass in beatboxing with their solo performances. Witnessing the artistry of Anarchy, Rafteknix, Berzerk, Sykoverse, and Zahin7 firsthand undoubtedly inspired aspiring beatboxers and demonstrated the potential for artistic growth within the community.

Before the semi-finals, the audience was treated to a performance by Beatbox Bangladesh veteran Berzerk, a two-time BattleBoxBD Vice Champion. The crowd roared as Anarchy, arguably one of the country's best beatboxers, took the stage for the final judge showcase, exhibiting his signature swag and confidence.

For the first time, the event also featured crew performances by Protiddhoni and Beatmosphere. Protiddhoni's blend of original routines and song remixes, including Pritom Hasan's "Khoka," kept the crowd on their feet. Beatmosphere's eight-member crew showcased their impressive vocal versatility, captivating with everything from acapella renditions to radio-style beatboxing medleys.

The impact of the StreetWise Beatbox Battle extends far beyond the stage. By providing a platform for beatboxers to refine their skills, connect with their peers, and share their passion, the event empowered individuals and fueled artistic expression. This, in turn, has the potential to positively influence the Bangladeshi music scene and contribute to the global creative landscape.

The highly anticipated announcement of the winners finally arrived. Islishious claimed the Tag Team Champion title. In the solo category, Zardo emerged victorious, leaving Invalid as the well-deserved Vice Champion. With champions and vice-champions crowned, the StreetWise Beatbox Battle concluded on a high note, leaving the audience enthralled and solidifying Beatbox Bangladesh's commitment to nurturing this vibrant art form within the country.

StreetWise Beatbox Battle (Level 4) marked a successful return after a two-year hiatus. The overwhelming response from the community and audience solidified Beatbox Bangladesh's commitment to fostering and developing the beatboxing scene in Bangladesh. With the success of this event, Beatbox Bangladesh looks forward to continuing its mission through initiatives like BeatCamp and BattleBoxBD.

For more information on upcoming events and how to engage with the EMK Center, please visit their official website or contact them directly. Join us in celebrating cultural diversity and supporting the arts as pathways to global harmony and friendship