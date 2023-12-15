Orion Pharma holds Strategic Meeting-2023 in Munshiganj

Orion Pharma holds Strategic Meeting-2023 in Munshiganj

Orion Pharma held their "Strategic Meeting of 2023" on 15-16 December 2023 at Dhali's Amber Nivaas Resort in Munshiganj.

The meeting was attended by all Regional Sales Managers and above from the sales team & other senior officials.

The conference was inaugurated by SM Noor Hossain, executive director, sales & marketing.

In his inaugural speech, he thanked the team for a good growth in 2023 in spite of different macro-economic challenges & narrated strategies for 2024.

The VP of Sales, Sultan Mahamud Alam deliberated on prescription-based sales and market coverage.

The AVP of Marketing, Mohammad Monzur-E-Khoda discussed on the performances of the new products launched during 2023 and those in the pipeline for 2024.

Zareen Karim, Managing Director, Orion Pharma Ltd. concluded the meeting by reminding everyone on the importance of ethical marketing practices.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the attendees along with their invited family members participated in different sporting events and cultural programs.

The two-day event was appreciated by all attendees and is expected to help the participants take on the challenges of 2024 with renewed mindset.

