Strategic Finance & Investments Limited and NDB Capital sign MoU

TBS Report
08 September, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 12:49 pm

Strategic  Finance  & Investments Limited and NDB Capital has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together in sourcing new business opportunities, consultancy service for different IPOs, issuance of bonds, non-convertible redeemable preference share, short and long term loan, syndication & club financing, mergers and acquisitions, transactions and corporate advisory.

Irteza Ahmed Khan- Managing Director and CEO of SFIL and Kazi Farhan Zahir - Managing Director & CEO of NDB Capital Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, said a press release.

Tamim Marzan Huda- Deputy Managing Director from SFIL and Sajjad Hossain- Vice President & Saad Niamatullah- Assistant Manager from NDB Capital Limited were present.

 

 

