Experts in a conference on Saturday (22 January) said there is still room for cooperation on Teesta river water allocation between Bangladesh and India.

The whole ordeal cannot result in a zero sum game, said Dhaka University International Relations Department Prof Dr Imtiaz Ahmed, while delivering his remarks on the last day of the virtual "7th International Water Conference" titled "Teesta River Basin: Overcoming the Challenges" organised by ActionAid Bangladesh.

He also said that the solution should come keeping in mind the human and nature-based perspective, reads a press release.

Dr Imtiaz Ahmed also expressed hope that it is time to come out from an engineering perspective in river water governance.

ActionAid Bangladesh Country Director Farah Kabir said people live with rivers but they are not included in river-related discourse.

"The idea for establishing Water Museum In Kalapara, Patuakhali came from the inclusion of community people in the discourse and the first-ever community-based Water Museum in South Asia was established in 2014 by ActionAid Bangladesh," she said.

The Water Museum now become a hub for idea generation, voice of river-based grassroot people, educational platform, and networking with global water museums, added Farah.

The Global Network of Water Museums Executive Director Dr Eriberto Eulisse, in his remarks as a special guest, said, " Teesta rivers is a symbol of changes like other rivers. Cooperation and good practices are needed to resolve any kind of water-related resources dispute."

"While developing any water museum, we should not only keep in mind the infrastructural development but also on the cultural landscape," he added.

Former Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque, who is also a North South University Professorial Fellow, said, "In the negotiative world, we can find a better way of collaboration regarding the Teesta water allocation. More interaction between the international stakeholders, people and political leaders is needed. Narratives also should be different considering the climate change."

Association of Voluntary Actions for Society (AVAS) Executive Director and ActionAid International Bangladesh Society General Assembly Member Rahima Sultana Kajal in her presentation showed how Water Museum in Kalapura, Patuakhali, established by ActionAid Bangladeshis working as a medium of upholding rights of the marginal people.

"River-centric civilisation is being jeopardised as a result of obstructing the flow of rivers. Due to the so-called development, river water is not being distributed evenly which has resulted in shortage of usable water. The existing laws on river water usage are not being properly enforced, " she said.

