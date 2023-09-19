Step into the World of Le Reve's 14-Year Journey Celebration!

The month of September may not be synonymous with grand festivals, but for Le Reve, it's a time of immense joy and celebration. Do you know why? Le Reve was born in this very month, bearing a small yet powerful tagline of three words - "Wear Your Dream." You might wonder, which dream? It's the dream of donning high-quality, international-grade clothing right here in our own country!

Le Reve embarked on its journey in 2009, starting modestly in the Uttara area. Gradually, it expanded to become a significant shopping destinations such as Banashri, Dhanmondi, and many more. From there, it continued to spread its wings to Narayanganj, Sylhet, Khulna, Chittagong, Rajshahi. In 2017, Le Reve made its mark globally, reaching all the way to Singapore. Following that, it ventured into the ASEAN, Gulf, and Far West regions through its online portal. Step by step, crossing borders and continents, Le Reve has carved its name onto the global fashion stage. Fourteen years later, that dream has evolved into a vision.

Le Reve's Chief Executive Officer, Mannujan Nargis, shared, "After 14 consecutive years, Le Reve turns 15 this September. With the invaluable experience, a strong sense of responsibility, and the unwavering support and love from our cherished customers and well-wishers, Le Reve's dream has transformed into a visionary journey. This year's theme is - "From Dreams to Vision." Our dream was to establish Le Reve as the foremost fusion-based fashion brand in the country. In 2017, that dream crossed our national borders and ventured into the international fashion arena. Today, Le Reve stands as a well-recognized name in ASEAN and Gulf countries. Our dreams have gradually matured into long-term visions."

She further added, "Over the past 14 years, Le Reve has extended its reach to countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates through the world's leading e-commerce platforms. Through our dedicated online portal, we've entered the fashion markets of 16 other countries, including the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. This year, we proudly inaugurated our standalone store in Singapore's Centrum Square. Le Reve, as a brand, remains steadfast in its commitment to customers, friends, society, people, and the environment. Hence, as a responsible brand, we've placed emphasis on positivity, health awareness, meditation, and more right from the start. We've regularly organized safe blood donation programs and increased the use of recycled and eco-friendly materials in our garment production. We've transitioned to e-billing processes, reducing our paper consumption. Our aim now is to establish Le Reve as a truly independent brand in the international fashion arena."

On the occasion of our 14th anniversary, Le Reve has planned various surprises and offers for our beloved customers. Our teen collection has been enriched with new designs, and the new Fall '23 collection is now available both in stores and online. Moreover, between 9-13 September, customers can receive a surprise gift with invoices of Tk 1400, Tk 2800, and Tk 4800. The brand has also launched a unique digital media contest, where three lucky winners have the chance to enjoy a grand couple's dinner at a star hotel. To participate, simply take a picture or selfie in a designated photo frame at a Le Reve store and post it on social media with the designated hashtags (#LeReve #14YearsJourney #DhakaRegencyHotelandResort).

In honor of our anniversary, we've introduced a special celebration cap with a 30% discount. Additionally, we have lined up various surprises for all our in-store visitors.

Stay tuned for updates on all Le Reve anniversary events by following our official Facebook page at Le Reve's Facebook Page. Visit your nearest store or https://www.lerevecraze.com/ to fully immerse yourself in the spirit of our anniversary festival.