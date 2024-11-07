Steeltech Industries Ltd welcomes actor Siam Ahmed as Brand Ambassador

Steeltech Industries Ltd welcomes actor Siam Ahmed as Brand Ambassador

Steeltech Industries Ltd., Bangladesh's leading premium stainless-steel manufacturer, is thrilled to announce a partnership with renowned actor Siam Ahmed as its official brand ambassador.

The collaboration, marked by a signing ceremony in Steeltech's Head office in Dhaka, represents an exciting new chapter as Steeltech enhances its brand presence nationwide.

Widely admired for his talent, Siam Ahmed will represent Steeltech's dedication to producing high-quality, durable stainless steel products. "It's an honour to join the Steeltech family," said Siam Ahmed. Their legacy of excellence and durability aligns with my values."

Steeltech's Managing Director, Mohammad Maaz, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Siam's reputation for excellence perfectly matches our commitment to quality. We look forward to reaching new heights together."

Steeltech Industries Ltd. is Bangladesh's largest manufacturer of world-class premium stainless-steel products. It is committed to quality, durability, and innovation across various industries.

