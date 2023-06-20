STDF, Swisscontact organise events to prioritise SPS investments in Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
20 June, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 04:19 pm

Related News

STDF, Swisscontact organise events to prioritise SPS investments in Bangladesh

Press Release
20 June, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 04:19 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The Standards and Trade Development Facility (STDF) and Swisscontact Bangladesh co-organised a series of events from 5-7 June at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Gulshan 2, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

These events were organised as part of an STDF-funded "Project Preparation Grant to Prioritise SPS investments in Bangladesh" using the STDF's P-IMA framework, reads a press release.

On 5 June, stakeholders gathered at a national workshop to learn about the P-IMA process, identify key SPS issues hindering trade and explore potential solutions.

Md Sakib Khaled, manager, Portfolio Development, moderated the workshop and the roundtable.

Participants included fisheries, trade, and agriculture ministries, departments, and private sector associations. Valuable inputs obtained from the discussions will serve as a basis for investment prioritisation and inform decision-makers from government departments and the donors' community, adds the release.

Mujibul Hassan, country director of Swisscontact Bangladesh, delivered the opening remarks, emphasising the significance of international trade in Bangladesh. He highlighted Swisscontact's ongoing efforts to facilitate efficient trade systems by engaging both the public and private sectors.

This workshop highlighted the intricacies and challenges in Bangladesh's current trade landscape which include but are not limited to, the presence of harmful organisms, chemical contaminants, and the suboptimal regulation of hygiene practices.

The contributions from public private participants helped pinpoint the major SPS challenges in key value chains in the horticulture and fisheries sectors.

The event demonstrated how the P-IMA decision-making tool can help build business cases to mitigate these challenges and promote safe trade.

On 6 June, a delegation comprising Swisscontact Bangladesh and the STDF, undertook visits to three departments of the Government of Bangladesh.

A series of meetings were conducted with senior government officials from the Ministry of Commerce, the Department of Fisheries, and the Department of Agriculture to discuss SPS capacity building, agricultural trade competitiveness, and strategies to enhance capacity in the horticulture and fisheries sector.

A roundtable discussion took place on 7June with donors and development partners working in Bangladesh on trade facilitation and promotion.

Presentations were shared by Ms Hopper from the STDF on the P-IMA framework, its usefulness, and related utilities.

Sakib Khaled from Swisscontact illustrated the ongoing experience of applying P-IMA in Bangladesh and future implications and plans.

The roundtable discussion was useful for collecting valuable feedbacks from development partners and donors and for identifying opportunities to enhance the use of the P-IMA framework to improve Bangladesh's access to Market.

Swisscontact Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

5h | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

6h | Habitat
Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

8h | Panorama
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

2h | TBS Insight
Set your goal before investing

Set your goal before investing

21h | TBS Markets
Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

1d | TBS Stories
Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline