Stayverz: A new Eera of staycations in Bangladesh

Stayverz, a pioneering short-staycation platform, was launched on 1 May, 2024, in Dhaka.

The venture aims to revolutionise the hospitality industry by offering affordable and comfortable accommodations for various needs.

The opening ceremony was graced by the virtual presence of Stayverz's CEO, Afzal Ahmed. The ceremony's success wouldn't have been possible without the dedication of the on-site team: Managing Director Amin Uddin, General Manager MD Tuhin Miah, and Media Manager Rashmiya Basheer. The Stayverz Team– Sagor, Aleya, Arif, Reza, Yamin, Shohag, and Hasan- also played a crucial role in making the launch a reality, working together to ensure a successful event.

Targeting both travelers and locals, Stayverz provides hotel-like amenities in a home-like environment. By connecting homeowners with guests seeking short-term stays, the platform aims to boost the local economy and provide additional income for property owners.

A unique aspect of Stayverz is its commitment to social responsibility. The company pledges to allocate a portion of its income to support the homeless, a rare initiative in Bangladesh.

In conclusion, Stayverz is an innovative company bringing novelty to the local staycation industry. Stayverz is anticipated to become a leading company in the country's staycation market, offering a win-win solution for guests and hosts alike.