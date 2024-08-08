Stayverz: A new Eera of staycations in Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
08 August, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 05:51 pm

Stayverz: A new Eera of staycations in Bangladesh

The venture aims to revolutionise the hospitality industry by offering affordable and comfortable accommodations for various needs. 

Press Release
08 August, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 05:51 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Stayverz, a pioneering short-staycation platform, was launched on 1 May, 2024, in Dhaka. 

The venture aims to revolutionise the hospitality industry by offering affordable and comfortable accommodations for various needs. 

The opening ceremony was graced by the virtual presence of Stayverz's CEO, Afzal Ahmed. The ceremony's success wouldn't have been possible without the dedication of the on-site team: Managing Director Amin Uddin, General Manager MD Tuhin Miah, and Media Manager Rashmiya Basheer. The Stayverz Team– Sagor, Aleya, Arif, Reza, Yamin, Shohag, and Hasan- also played a crucial role in making the launch a reality, working together to ensure a successful event.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Targeting both travelers and locals, Stayverz provides hotel-like amenities in a home-like environment. By connecting homeowners with guests seeking short-term stays, the platform aims to boost the local economy and provide additional income for property owners.

A unique aspect of Stayverz is its commitment to social responsibility. The company pledges to allocate a portion of its income to support the homeless, a rare initiative in Bangladesh. 

In conclusion, Stayverz is an innovative company bringing novelty to the local staycation industry. Stayverz is anticipated to become a leading company in the country's staycation market, offering a win-win solution for guests and hosts alike. 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Sumit and his bride Hitta. He hails from Bangladesh, and she from Bali, Indonesia. Photo: Courtesy

A wedding in Bali

6h | Explorer
The suicidal 'I-ness' & 'I alone' attitude in politics

The suicidal 'I-ness' & 'I alone' attitude in politics

14h | Panorama
Students were seen controlling traffic at the Panthapath signal. Photo: Ariful Hasan Shuvo/TBS

The students rise again, this time to protect the capital

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to get published at an early age

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

17 people are advisers to the interim government; Two students

17 people are advisers to the interim government; Two students

3h | Videos
The capital market is growing rapidly; But why?

The capital market is growing rapidly; But why?

3h | Videos
Israel has vowed to kill the new head of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar

Israel has vowed to kill the new head of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar

4h | Videos
European top football league to start next week

European top football league to start next week

6h | Videos