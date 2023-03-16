State University of Bangladesh successfully organises first Youth Parliament Session

Corporates

TBS Report
16 March, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 02:04 pm

Related News

State University of Bangladesh successfully organises first Youth Parliament Session

TBS Report
16 March, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 02:04 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

State University of Bangladesh successfully organised the first Youth Parliament Session in Bangladesh.

The session was organised at 3:00pm on 14 March at Bishwo Shahitto Kendro. 

The session was addressed by Ekatrina Semenova, deputy chief of mission, Embassy of the Russian Federation.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

SUB students and senior officials including Vice Chancellor (Acting) Prof  Dr Nawzia Yasmin, Advisor of the Board of Trustees Prof Mohammad Ali Naqi and other Faculties welcomed the officials from the Embassy of the Russian Federation Maxim Dobrokhotov, Director- Russian House, Dhaka; Amatula Khanova, Press Attache and Proshanta Barman, head, Cultural Programme Section - Russian Federation. 

The parliament witnessed the debate amongst the students related to Socio-Economic conditions, cultural exchange, higher studies opportunities, scholarships and business opportunities. 

The queries were well taken up and answered by Ekatrina Semenova, deputy chief of Mission, Embassy of the Russian Federation. The programmes started with cultural activities and ended with the students gifting a hand-painted sketch of Ekatrina Semenova,  deputy chief of Mission, Embassy of the Russian Federation. These sessions are going to prove a benchmark for the development of the global perspective of the students.

State University of Bangladesh (SUB) / University / event

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plato insisted that elites inevitably collapse if they give way to their own appetites rather than restraining themselves in the interest of the public good. Photo: Collected

Want to stop the next SVB? Read more Plato

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Climate adaptation plans must identify the correct problem: Gawher Nayeem Wahra

5h | Panorama
First fully recycled textile fashion brand launched in Dhaka

First fully recycled textile fashion brand launched in Dhaka

5h | Mode
Fishing cat, commonly and wrongly called as Fishing tiger. Photo Adnan Azad

The fishing cat is no 'tiger'

6h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

New development bank will lend at least one billion dollar a year

New development bank will lend at least one billion dollar a year

3h | Corporate Talks
What are the most lucrative sectors in Bangladesh?

What are the most lucrative sectors in Bangladesh?

4h | TBS Money Flow
Who made a records at the 95th Oscar

Who made a records at the 95th Oscar

20h | TBS Entertainment
Iraqi who threw shoe at President Bush still angry

Iraqi who threw shoe at President Bush still angry

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

5
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March