State University of Bangladesh successfully organises first Youth Parliament Session

State University of Bangladesh successfully organised the first Youth Parliament Session in Bangladesh.

The session was organised at 3:00pm on 14 March at Bishwo Shahitto Kendro.

The session was addressed by Ekatrina Semenova, deputy chief of mission, Embassy of the Russian Federation.

Photo: Courtesy

SUB students and senior officials including Vice Chancellor (Acting) Prof Dr Nawzia Yasmin, Advisor of the Board of Trustees Prof Mohammad Ali Naqi and other Faculties welcomed the officials from the Embassy of the Russian Federation Maxim Dobrokhotov, Director- Russian House, Dhaka; Amatula Khanova, Press Attache and Proshanta Barman, head, Cultural Programme Section - Russian Federation.

The parliament witnessed the debate amongst the students related to Socio-Economic conditions, cultural exchange, higher studies opportunities, scholarships and business opportunities.

The queries were well taken up and answered by Ekatrina Semenova, deputy chief of Mission, Embassy of the Russian Federation. The programmes started with cultural activities and ended with the students gifting a hand-painted sketch of Ekatrina Semenova, deputy chief of Mission, Embassy of the Russian Federation. These sessions are going to prove a benchmark for the development of the global perspective of the students.