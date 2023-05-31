State University of Bangladesh organises 'Meet The Public Health Leaders of Bangladesh'

31 May, 2023, 08:40 pm
State University of Bangladesh organises 'Meet The Public Health Leaders of Bangladesh'

31 May, 2023, 08:40 pm
State University of Bangladesh organises &#039;Meet The Public Health Leaders of Bangladesh&#039;

The Department of Public Health at the State University of Bangladesh (SUB) organised the 'Meet the Public Health Leaders of Bangladesh' event on 26 May, marking the first day of the semester. 

This event provided a great opportunity for the MPH students to interact with national public health experts and gain valuable insights into the key issues, challenges, and interventions related to population health in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

The distinguished speakers at the event shared their expertise and knowledge, leaving a lasting impact on the attendees. 

Prof Dr Shah Monir Hossain, president of the Public Health Association of Bangladesh, emphasised the importance of food safety. 

Prof Muzaherul Huq, president of the Public Health Foundation of Bangladesh, highlighted the significance of medical graduates becoming better educators. 

Dr Halida Khanum Akhter showcased Bangladesh's achievements in sexual and reproductive health indicators, while Dr Mohammad Mushtuq Husain discussed the country's success in pandemic management. 

Prof Dr Syed Hamid shed light on health financing and universal health coverage, and Dr (Rtd Brigadier General) Md Saidur Rahman addressed urban healthcare service delivery deficiencies.

In addition, two esteemed speakers, Prof Dr Tawfique Joarder from Duke-NUS Global Health Institute of Singapore and Dr Ahmed Hossain from the University of Sharjah joined the event online. 

Prof Dr Tawfique Joarder shared valuable insights into the career prospects of MPH graduates, while Dr Ahmed Hossain highlighted the essential skills required for MPH graduates to excel in their professional journeys. 

