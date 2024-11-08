State University of Bangladesh declares tobacco free campus

The State University of Bangladesh (SUB) proudly hosted a transformative event, the Tobacco Control Seminar and Official Declaration of a 100% Smoke-Free Campus, organised by the Department of Public Health.

This impactful seminar took place at SUB's campus faculty members and students from many universities participated in the programme.

The seminar featured Mr. Akhteruzzaman, Director General (In-charge), National Tobacco Control Cell (NTCC), Health Services Division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Bangladesh, as the Chief Guest. The professor chaired the event. Dr Nawzia Yasmin, Vice Chancellor (Acting), Dean of the School of Health Sciences, and Head of the Department of Public Health at SUB. Dr Syed Mahfuzul Huq, National Professional Officer (NCD) at the World Health Organization (WHO), served as the Guest of Honour, while Adv. Syed Mahbubul Alam, Senior Technical Advisor at Vital Strategies-Bangladesh, attended as a Special Guest. The seminar also welcomed Mohammad Shamimul Islam, Senior Deputy Director at Bangladesh Centre for Communication Programs (BCCP), as a Speaker and Dr Bilkis Banu, Associate Professor in the Department of Public Health at SUB, who delivered the Welcome Speech. Md moderated the program. Allama Faysal, Lecturer in the Department of Public Health, SUB.

In her remarks, Professor Dr Nawzia Yasmin officially declared the SUB campus as a 100% smoke-free zone. She led the ceremonial unveiling of "No Smoking" signage at strategic locations throughout the campus.

This initiative reflects SUB's commitment to fostering a healthier, smoke-free environment and supporting the national goal of reducing tobacco use for improved public health.