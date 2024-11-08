State University of Bangladesh declares tobacco free campus

Corporates

Press Release
08 November, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 04:45 pm

Related News

State University of Bangladesh declares tobacco free campus

Press Release
08 November, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 04:45 pm
State University of Bangladesh declares tobacco free campus

The State University of Bangladesh (SUB) proudly hosted a transformative event, the Tobacco Control Seminar and Official Declaration of a 100% Smoke-Free Campus, organised by the Department of Public Health.

This impactful seminar took place at SUB's campus faculty members and students from many universities participated in the programme. 

The seminar featured Mr. Akhteruzzaman, Director General (In-charge), National Tobacco Control Cell (NTCC), Health Services Division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Bangladesh, as the Chief Guest. The professor chaired the event. Dr Nawzia Yasmin, Vice Chancellor (Acting), Dean of the School of Health Sciences, and Head of the Department of Public Health at SUB. Dr Syed Mahfuzul Huq, National Professional Officer (NCD) at the World Health Organization (WHO), served as the Guest of Honour, while Adv. Syed Mahbubul Alam, Senior Technical Advisor at Vital Strategies-Bangladesh, attended as a Special Guest. The seminar also welcomed Mohammad Shamimul Islam, Senior Deputy Director at Bangladesh Centre for Communication Programs (BCCP), as a Speaker and Dr Bilkis Banu, Associate Professor in the Department of Public Health at SUB, who delivered the Welcome Speech. Md moderated the program. Allama Faysal, Lecturer in the Department of Public Health, SUB.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In her remarks, Professor Dr Nawzia Yasmin officially declared the SUB campus as a 100% smoke-free zone. She led the ceremonial unveiling of "No Smoking" signage at strategic locations throughout the campus.

This initiative reflects SUB's commitment to fostering a healthier, smoke-free environment and supporting the national goal of reducing tobacco use for improved public health.

#SUB / #tbs / #corporate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will Trump really end wars?

Will Trump really end wars?

23h | Panorama
Tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration reform: Trump's blueprint for second term

Tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration reform: Trump's blueprint for second term

23h | Panorama
Bangladeshi workers languish in Saudi jail after Sylhet-Brahmanbaria clashes

Bangladeshi workers languish in Saudi jail after Sylhet-Brahmanbaria clashes

23h | Panorama
Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

4d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Companies Are Already Exiting China to Escape Trump’s Tariffs

Companies Are Already Exiting China to Escape Trump’s Tariffs

1h | Videos
How are the victims of the July-August movement?

How are the victims of the July-August movement?

2h | Videos
Kevin De Bruyne becomes EPL's highest-paid player

Kevin De Bruyne becomes EPL's highest-paid player

32m | Videos
Saudi recruits highest from Bangladesh in 34 months

Saudi recruits highest from Bangladesh in 34 months

4h | Videos