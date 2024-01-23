State University of Bangladesh celebrates "Him Utshob 2024"

Corporates

Press Release
23 January, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 05:23 pm

State University of Bangladesh celebrates "Him Utshob 2024"

Press Release
23 January, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 05:23 pm
State University of Bangladesh celebrates &quot;Him Utshob 2024&quot;

Journalism, Communication and Media Studies (JCMS) Department of State University of Bangladesh (SUB) organized 'Him Utshob-2024' yesterday on January 22, 2024, 8th Magh, 1430 (Monday) in the University premises.

The program was inaugurated by the Honorable Vice-Chancellor of the State University of Bangladesh Professor Dr. Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman.

The festival started with a cultural performance by the students of JCMS Department. Md. Samsul Islam, Head of Department of Journalism, Communication and Media Studies gave a welcome speech at the beginning of the program. Honorable Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Nawzia Yasmin, Treasurer, Registrar, Dean, Head of Department and other faculties, officers and students were also present on the occasion.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In this day-long event, the university premises are decorated with various traditional food stalls including winter Pitha & Pies. The teachers and students of different departments visited all the stalls of the festival and collected their favorite food. The festival started at 10:30 AM and ended at 4:00 PM with the spontaneous participation of the students.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The versatility of cane allows for the creation of sleek and modern designs. Photo: Collected

From necessity to aesthetics: Cane furnitures make a comeback

4h | Habitat
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A strange landscape beyond the mist

9h | Panorama
Representational Picture

Why is Bangladesh so weak at fighting corruption?

9h | Panorama
Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party originally rose to power on the back of the movement to build the Ayodhya temple. Photo: Hindustan Times

Faith and state are a powerful mix for India's Modi

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Apparel exports surge 20.54% to non-traditional markets in 2023

Apparel exports surge 20.54% to non-traditional markets in 2023

32m | Videos
Record-breaking low temperatures in Chuadanga and Sirajganj

Record-breaking low temperatures in Chuadanga and Sirajganj

1h | Videos
Iran plans to withdraw US troops from Iraq!

Iran plans to withdraw US troops from Iraq!

3h | Videos
Russia suspends operations at fuel export terminal after suspected Ukrainian drone attack

Russia suspends operations at fuel export terminal after suspected Ukrainian drone attack

22h | TBS World