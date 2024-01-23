State University of Bangladesh celebrates "Him Utshob 2024"

Journalism, Communication and Media Studies (JCMS) Department of State University of Bangladesh (SUB) organized 'Him Utshob-2024' yesterday on January 22, 2024, 8th Magh, 1430 (Monday) in the University premises.

The program was inaugurated by the Honorable Vice-Chancellor of the State University of Bangladesh Professor Dr. Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman.

The festival started with a cultural performance by the students of JCMS Department. Md. Samsul Islam, Head of Department of Journalism, Communication and Media Studies gave a welcome speech at the beginning of the program. Honorable Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Nawzia Yasmin, Treasurer, Registrar, Dean, Head of Department and other faculties, officers and students were also present on the occasion.

In this day-long event, the university premises are decorated with various traditional food stalls including winter Pitha & Pies. The teachers and students of different departments visited all the stalls of the festival and collected their favorite food. The festival started at 10:30 AM and ended at 4:00 PM with the spontaneous participation of the students.