State University of Bangladesh celebrates 'Boshonto Utshob 1430'

The State University of Bangladesh (SUB) campus was alive with festivity yesterday (13 February 2024) as students came together to celebrate the joyous occasion of the Spring Festival 'Boshonto Utshob 1430'.

Hosted by the SUB Cultural Club, the event was a vibrant showcase of cultural diversity and community spirit, reads a press release.

Dressed in spring colours, students of different departments gathered around the stage in a joyful atmosphere from the morning.

State University Vice-Chancellor (designate) Professor Dr Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman presided over the main programme which started at 2pm. SUB's Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Nawzia Yasmin, Treasurer Professor Dr Md. Hassan Kawsar and Registrar Brigadier General Md. Jamal Hossain were also present at this time.

In addition, State College of Health Sciences, College Principal Brigadier General Md. Afzalur Rahman was present as a special guest. Their attendance added a significant touch of honor and encouragement to the festivities, further amplifying the sense of unity and camaraderie among students.

Photo: Courtesy

Throughout the day, the campus was adorned with colourful decorations, reflecting the rich traditions and customs associated with the Spring Festival.

The event featured a diverse array of activities and performances, showcasing the talents and creativity of students from various cultural backgrounds. From captivating dance performances to melodious musical renditions, the stage came alive with a kaleidoscope of performances that enthralled the audience.

The spontaneous participation of students, teachers and various officials in the campus surrounded by natural beauty was eye-catching. The guests were also impressed by this spring festival. Members of various faculties of SUB, Deans, Heads of Departments, officers and about three thousand students were present on the occasion.

Faria, a student of the Law Department of SUB, and Yata, a student of English Department, were in charge of conducting the entire program. Cultural Club Coordinator Md. Abdul Kader Sohan was in charge of overall supervision.