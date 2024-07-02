State minister Zahid Faruk visits flood affected Feni areas

State Minister for Water Resources Zahid Faruk visited the flood-affected areas of Fulgazi and Parshuram upazilas in Feni district.

He also distributed relief materials to the victims, reads a press release.

During his visit, he met with local administration, public representatives, and residents, and instructed Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) officials to take necessary measures for flood victim protection.

He was accompanied by Feni-1 MP Alauddin Ahmed Chowdhury Nasim, Director General of Bangladesh Water Development Board Engineer Muhammad Amirul Haque Bhuiyan, Deputy Commissioner of Feni Moshammat Shahina Akhtar, and other BWDB officials.

