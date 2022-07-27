State Minister Sharif Ahmed visits Walton HQ, lays foundation stone of lift testing tower

State Minister for Housing and Public Works Md Sharif Ahmed unveiled the foundation stone of the under-construction 15-storey 'Lift Testing Tower' at Walton Headquarters in Gazipur. Photo: Courtesy

State Minister for Housing and Public Works Md Sharif Ahmed on Tuesday (26 July) visited the local electronics and technology products manufacturing company Walton's headquarters.

The state minister visited several manufacturing plants, including those of lift or elevator, generator, air conditioner, refrigerator, compressor, metal casting and cable.

He admired Walton's multi-dimensional advanced production systems.

During his visit, the state minister also laid the foundation stone of the under-construction 15-storey "Lift Testing Tower" at Walton HQ, reads a press release.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Vice-Chairman SM Shamsul Alam, Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed welcomed the state minister with flower bouquet at the headquarter upon his arrival.

Among others, Housing and Public Works Joint Secretary Md Shawkat Ali, Walton Hi-Tech's Deputy Managing Director Humayun Kabir, Senior Executive Directors Col (Retd) Shahadat Alam, Firoj Alam, Tanvir Rahman, Yusuf Ali, Sohel Rana and Easir Al Imran, Executive Directors Shahjalal Hossain Limon, Abdullah Al Mamun, Zahidul Islam, Mohsin Ali Mollah, Shahjada Salim and other senior officials of the company were also present.

After the visit, the state minister said, "Walton is producing daily essentials like fridge, TV and so many in Bangladesh. It really deserves praise. We wish Walton continued success and prosperity."

He said that the government is trying to ensure that the domestic entrepreneurs do not face any problem due to the price hike of industrial raw materials in the global market and also the devaluation of Bangladesh currency against US dollar.

The prime minister is monitoring the situation and we are doing everything possible to maintain normal course of production and export so that domestic industries can be able to contribute to the national economy by earning foreign currency, he added.

The domestically produced electronics and other products are being given priority for use in government institutions, mentioning it the state minister said, "Our government is giving priority to the domestically manufactured products, especially the electronic products, which are used in public and private institutions. This will speed up the development of domestic industry."