State Minister Palak receives UN's prestigious WSIS Award 2024 for ICT Sector

Corporates

Press Release
29 May, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 01:46 pm

He accepted the award on behalf of the Bangladesh Computer Council for their development of the Secure Video Conferencing System (BOITHOK) in the category of "Building confidence and security in the use of ICTs."

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Zunaid Ahmed Palak, has received the prestigious World Summit on Information Society (WSIS) Award 2024 from the United Nations, one of the top honors in the international ICT sector. 

This year, he accepted the award on behalf of the Bangladesh Computer Council for their development of the Secure Video Conferencing System (BOITHOK) in the category of "Building confidence and security in the use of ICTs."

On 28 May, in Geneva, Switzerland, Palak accepted the WSIS Winner Award . He expressed gratitude to the young, innovative programmers of the Bangladesh Computer Council who worked on the project. Palak highlighted that BOITHOK became an essential platform to tackle challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

He also credited the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the strategic guidance of the Prime Minister's ICT Advisor, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, for the rapid and successful implementation of Digital Bangladesh, enabling young innovators to ensure the effective utilisation of information technology.

Out of 1,049 projects/initiatives submitted from various countries, 360 projects were shortlisted for voting. The WSIS awards select multiple projects in each category through a voting process to be declared Champions. Among these, one project is announced as the Winner. This year, 18 projects were awarded Winner status, and 72 projects were awarded Champion status.

Earlier, the State Minister also participated in the DPI High-Level Session and the Ministerial Roundtable at the WSIS+20 Forum.

 

