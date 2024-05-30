State minister Palak proposes an international AI governance agency

30 May, 2024, 03:35 pm
Speaking at the AI for Good Governance event during the WSIS+20 summit in Geneva, Switzerland, Palak suggested the agency should include a diverse advisory board comprising scientists, technologists, engineers, and citizens. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, has proposed the establishment of an international Artificial Intelligence (AI) governance agency. 

Speaking at the AI for Good Governance event during the WSIS+20 summit in Geneva, Switzerland, Palak suggested the agency should include a diverse advisory board comprising scientists, technologists, engineers, and citizens. 

He emphasised the need for AI education in academia and the creation of opportunities for AI legislation and guidelines by the UN and various nations.

Palak noted that Bangladesh, a developing country with high ambitions for AI, has initiated the "G-Brain" project to enhance government services through AI. He called for strong preventive measures against AI misuse and advocated for ethical guidelines and regulatory frameworks to ensure positive AI applications.

