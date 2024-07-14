State minister Palak lays foundation stones for two hi-tech parks and distributes laptops to 265 female trainees

State Minister for Post, Telecommunications and Information Technology, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, inaugurated the foundation stones for Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centres in Panchagarh and Thakurgaon, and distributed laptops to 265 female trainees as part of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's initiative.

The event took place at the Donia Studio Theatre Hall on Friday, 5 July, at 5pm, organised by Chandrakala Theatre Dhaka.

During his visit, the state minister also inspected various facilities including the Sheikh Russell Digital Labs, Joyset Centers, BTCL offices, and the main post offices in the districts.

In his speech, Palak emphasised the importance of involving women in the economic activities of the country.

"More than half of our population are women. If we keep them away from the main economic activities, we will not be able to achieve economic prosperity," he said. He highlighted the government's initiatives to empower women through smart employment opportunities.

Palak also shed light on the 'Her Power' project, a name chosen by the Prime Minister herself, which aims to create 25,000 skilled female entrepreneurs in 43 districts and 130 upazilas across four categories: female freelancers, IT service providers, e-commerce entrepreneurs, and call center agents. "In the last six months, I have visited 22 districts to ensure the proper implementation of the training programs under this project," he added.

The state minister credited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her vision of Digital Bangladesh and Sajeeb Wazed Joy, ICT Affairs Advisor, for implementing initiatives to provide government services through Internet from union councils.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina decided that every Union Digital Center must have a female entrepreneur alongside a male one. Today, as a result, nearly 9,000 female entrepreneurs are working in about 9,000 digital service delivery centers across the country," he said. "Under the 'Her Power' project, we have already created 10,000 female entrepreneurs and are now working towards creating 25,000 more."

Palak also mentioned that 2,000 smart female entrepreneurs have received a one-time non-refundable grant of Tk50,000 each, with another 5,000 women to receive grants soon. Under the 'Her Power' project, 25,000 female entrepreneurs will undergo five months of training, one month of internship, and receive a smart gift – a laptop – from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. "With internet, skills, and laptops, they can earn as freelancers from anywhere. About 900,000 young men and women are earning from online marketplaces," he noted.

Highlighting support for successful female entrepreneurs, Palak said, "They have the opportunity to receive non-refundable grants ranging from Tk 50,000 to 1 million. Additionally, they can start their business for free at the Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centers for the first six months and receive equity investments from Tk5 million to 50 million through Startup Bangladesh Limited." He also announced plans to launch 'Her Power-2' project soon to create another 100,000 female entrepreneurs