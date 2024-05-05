State Minister Palak calls for tax exemption till 2031 in IT/ITES sector

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak said currently, the annual export of software and information technology in the country has reached about 2 billion US dollars.

The market has grown so much in a short period of time due to government tax exemption in this sector. The ongoing IT sector tax exemption will expire on 30 June, reads a press release.

He said, "By 2041, the target of export income of 50 billion US dollars in this sector, creation of world-class capabilities in the information technology industry, confirmation of foreign exchange reserves, encouragement of the domestic information technology sector and expansion of the local market should be achieved. It should not be obstructed in any way. Domestic technology companies must keep tax exemptions until 2031."

"Therefore, he has requested the finance minister and the chairman of the National Board of Revenue to consider the information technology sector on a priority basis to achieve these goals and will do so again," he said.

The State Minister made these remarks while addressing the chief guest at the "BAKCO Members Meet-2024" programme organised by the Bangladesh Association of Contact Centers and Outsourcing (BAKCO) at Celebrity Convention Hall in the capital.

State Minister Palak said that more than 80 thousand youths have been employed in about 400 companies in Bakko. They are all educated youth and assets of Bangladesh.

