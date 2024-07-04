Startup Founders' meet conducted to discuss Bangladesh Startup Summit 2024

04 July, 2024, 04:40 pm
Startup Founders' meet conducted to discuss Bangladesh Startup Summit 2024

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

To elevate Bangladesh's startup ecosystem to a higher level among the rapidly growing potential markets in Asia, the 'Bangladesh Startup Summit' is being organised for the second time this year under the theme 'Smart Bangladesh, Endless Possibilities'. In this context, a Startup Founders' Meet was held on June 27 at the office of Startup Bangladesh Limited in Dhaka, bringing together top representatives from eight significant startups in the country, along with several venture capitalists and ecosystem builder stakeholders.

The attending startups included ShopUp, Chaldal, ME SOLshare Limited, AmarLab, iFarmer, Truck Lagbe, Ami Probashi and Pathao. Among the venture capitalists Rahat Ahmed, Founding Partner and CEO of Anchorless Bangladesh and Mustafizur Khan, Partner at IDLC VC Fund were present. And among the ecosystem builders Bijon Islam, CEO of LightCastle Partners and Erad Kawsar, Executive Director of Build Bangladesh were also present.

From the organisers' side Sami Ahmed, Managing Director of Startup Bangladesh Limited; Sabbir Rahman Tanim, Managing Director of the event partner Windmill Advertising Limited; Morshed Alam, Managing Director and Tusnuva Ahmed Tina, Managing Partner of the communication partner Asiatic Mindshare Limited, along with other key officials from the organizations have attended the event.

Windmill representatives provided detailed insights into the planning and design aspects of the upcoming summit of July 27 and 28 to the guests. Information about the significant VCs and investor organizations from the international business and startup world who will be attending the event was also shared. Mindshare elaborated on the media campaigns being conducted and planned to inform and engage all interested and relevant peoples about the entire summit before, during, and after the event. An audiovisual trailer of the 'Bangladesh Startup Summit 2024' was also launched among the attendees during this segment. The latest updates on the topics and number of sessions planned for the two-day summit, who will be presenting or moderating each segment and the invited guests and speakers were also shared with everyone.

In the final phase of the event, all the attendees shared their opinions and suggestions on the summit's action plan and themes. All concerned are optimistic that this crucial session of direct discussion and exchange of views will play a significant positive role in making the upcoming summit comprehensive and successful overall.

