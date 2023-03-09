Startup Bangladesh signs payroll banking agreement with EBL

Startup Bangladesh Limited signed a payroll banking agreement with Eastern Bank Limited (EBL).

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) Deputy Managing Director and head of retail and SME banking M Khorshed Anowar and Startup Bangladesh Limited Managing Director Sami Ahmed signed the agreement on behalf their respective organisations at EBL head office in Dhaka recently, reads a press release.

Under the agreement, the employees of Startup Bangladesh will enjoy preferential banking facilities from EBL.

Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of business; Ziaul Karim, head of communications and external affairs; Nahid Farzana, head of payroll banking of EBL; Hasan A Arif, head of portfolio investment; ABM Monirul Islam, company secretary of Startup Bangladesh Limited were present among others on the occasion.



