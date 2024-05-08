Startup Bangladesh signed up to collaborate with Asiatic Mindshare Ltd. and Windmill Advertising Ltd. for the upcoming Bangladesh Startup Summit

Startup Bangladesh In collaboration with Asiatic Mindshare Ltd. and Windmill Advertising Ltd., has announced the signing of an agreement for the upcoming Bangladesh Startup Summit scheduled to take place on 27-28 July 2024.

Startup Bangladesh intends to host the 'Bangladesh Startup Summit', aiming to bring together startups, enterprises, venture capitalists, angel investors, regulators, think tanks and experts from various countries. This summit will bring international stakeholders on board to help understand the macro trends and market realities that can help startups to leverage opportunities in global markets. In addition, this will also help the international stakeholders to realize the potential of the booming startup ecosystem in Bangladesh through various activities such as seminars, startup pitching, networking events etc. With the theme 'Smart Bangladesh Endless Possibilities', this two-day event will be organized to underscore a commitment to fostering an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem, envisioning a Smart Bangladesh where technology empowers all citizens, reads a press release.

The signing ceremony was held in the presence of Md. Shamsul Arefin, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Startup Bangladesh and Secretary of the ICT Division; Ranjit Kumar, member of the Board of Directors at Startup Bangladesh and Executive Director, of Bangladesh Computer

Council. Also, Sami Ahmed, Managing Director of Startup Bangladesh Limited along with Morshed Alam, Managing Director of Asiatic Mindshare Ltd. and Sabbir Rahman Tanim, Managing Director of Windmill Advertising Ltd. represented their respective organizations.

"I am excited about the prospects that the 'Bangladesh Startup Summit' holds for our country's entrepreneurial landscape. By bringing together international stakeholders, we aim to showcase the endless possibilities of the booming startup ecosystem in Bangladesh." Md. Shamsul Arefin, has also marked it as a strategic collaboration between the key players in Bangladesh's startup and advertising sectors.

"We are thrilled to formalize this partnership on the Bangladesh Startup Summit. This summit will serve as a pivotal platform to unite startups, investors, regulators, and experts from across the globe. With a focus on fostering inclusivity and sustainability, this summit underscores our commitment to realizing the vision of a Smart Bangladesh empowered by technology.," said Sami Ahmed, Managing Director of Startup Bangladesh.

Startup Bangladesh Limited is the flagship venture capital company of the Information and Communication Technology Division of the Government of Bangladesh. It has been working to support and promote startups in Bangladesh by providing funding, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

