Startup Bangladesh signed up to collaborate with Asiatic Mindshare Ltd. and Windmill Advertising Ltd. for the upcoming Bangladesh Startup Summit

Corporates

Press Release
08 May, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 04:32 pm

Startup Bangladesh signed up to collaborate with Asiatic Mindshare Ltd. and Windmill Advertising Ltd. for the upcoming Bangladesh Startup Summit

Press Release
08 May, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 04:32 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Startup Bangladesh In collaboration with Asiatic Mindshare Ltd. and Windmill Advertising Ltd., has announced the signing of an agreement for the upcoming Bangladesh Startup Summit scheduled to take place on 27-28 July 2024. 

Startup Bangladesh intends to host the 'Bangladesh Startup Summit', aiming to bring together startups, enterprises, venture capitalists, angel investors, regulators, think tanks and experts from various countries. This summit will bring international stakeholders on board to help understand the macro trends and market realities that can help startups to leverage opportunities in global markets. In addition, this will also help the international stakeholders to realize the potential of the booming startup ecosystem in Bangladesh through various activities such as seminars, startup pitching, networking events etc. With the theme 'Smart Bangladesh Endless Possibilities', this two-day event will be organized to underscore a commitment to fostering an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem, envisioning a Smart Bangladesh where technology empowers all citizens, reads a press release. 

The signing ceremony was held in the presence of Md. Shamsul Arefin, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Startup Bangladesh and Secretary of the ICT Division; Ranjit Kumar, member of the Board of Directors at Startup Bangladesh and Executive Director, of Bangladesh Computer

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Council. Also, Sami Ahmed, Managing Director of Startup Bangladesh Limited along with Morshed Alam, Managing Director of Asiatic Mindshare Ltd. and Sabbir Rahman Tanim, Managing Director of Windmill Advertising Ltd. represented their respective organizations. 

"I am excited about the prospects that the 'Bangladesh Startup Summit' holds for our country's entrepreneurial landscape. By bringing together international stakeholders, we aim to showcase the endless possibilities of the booming startup ecosystem in Bangladesh." Md. Shamsul Arefin, has also marked it as a strategic collaboration between the key players in Bangladesh's startup and advertising sectors.

"We are thrilled to formalize this partnership on the Bangladesh Startup Summit. This summit will serve as a pivotal platform to unite startups, investors, regulators, and experts from across the globe. With a focus on fostering inclusivity and sustainability, this summit underscores our commitment to realizing the vision of a Smart Bangladesh empowered by technology.," said Sami Ahmed, Managing Director of Startup Bangladesh. 

Startup Bangladesh Limited is the flagship venture capital company of the Information and Communication Technology Division of the Government of Bangladesh. It has been working to support and promote startups in Bangladesh by providing funding, mentorship, and networking opportunities.
 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

6h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

6h | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Helpless retired Japanese and South Korean people

Helpless retired Japanese and South Korean people

37m | Videos
United States gave reasons for blocking the shipment of arms

United States gave reasons for blocking the shipment of arms

1h | Videos
Altadighi’s fate: How a conservation project wreaks havoc on a national park

Altadighi’s fate: How a conservation project wreaks havoc on a national park

3h | Videos
The future of whales is under threat

The future of whales is under threat

5h | Videos