Start-up proposal submission to Robi’s platform open till 31 Dec

Corporates

TBS Report
22 November, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 06:33 pm

Related News

Start-up proposal submission to Robi’s platform open till 31 Dec

Robi has committed up to Tk2.5 crore as investment in the selected startups in r-ventures 3.0

TBS Report
22 November, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 06:33 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Window for start-up proposal submission will be open till 31 December in the third edition of Robi's flagship digital entrepreneurship platform, r-ventures.

Participants can register their early-stage and growth-stage startups using this link: https://www.robi.com.bd/en/personal/r-ventures till the stated deadline.

Robi has committed up to Tk2.5 crore as investment in the selected startups in r-ventures 3.0, said the press release from the company.

Besides Robi, a panel of industry experts will also be investing separately in the startups. Startups selected for investment will be a part of the third cohort of the r-ventures portfolio which includes successful ventures, such as Shuttle, Airbringr, MedEasy, and Sigmind.

The startups will also receive valuable management advisory, mentorship and investor network access throughout the fund life.

Following the proposal submission, the startups will undergo screening and due diligence. At the end of this phase, around 50 startups will be shortlisted. A series of investor pitching workshops will be arranged for the qualifying startups who will be required to pitch their idea in front of an expert jury panel which will consist of Robi high officials and external investors.

At the end of this phase, around 15 to 20 startups will be selected to appear at the Investment Day to be aired live where the investors will announce their investment decisions.

r-ventures is a Bangladesh Security Exchange Commission (BSEC) approved Alternative Investment Fund, formalised as r-ventures Private Equity Fund, sponsored by Robi's ICT subsidiary, RedDot Digital.

SBK Tech Ventures is the General Partner for r-ventures, managing the administration of the fund.

r-ventures / Robi / start-up

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

6h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A touch of ethnicity: Designing the perfect Bangladeshi home interior

6h | Habitat
Fond of the luxurious and extravagant feel of Victorian interiors, Mr. Shakur wanted his home to exude that style.

The Shakur family’s Victorian styled Dhaka apartment

8h | Habitat
The former president’s account is now available to visit, and it is also inactive. Trump may be wondering what to do. Photo: Reuters

Musk invites Trump to his Twitter hellscape

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Offers on Samsung products marking Football World Cup

Offers on Samsung products marking Football World Cup

3h | Videos
Argentina's World Cup mission begins

Argentina's World Cup mission begins

4h | Videos
Ghanim al Muftah inaugurates Fifa World Cup

Ghanim al Muftah inaugurates Fifa World Cup

6h | Videos
Becoming Ecuador's all-time top goalscorer beating poverty

Becoming Ecuador's all-time top goalscorer beating poverty

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

6
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering