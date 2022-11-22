Start-up proposal submission to Robi’s platform open till 31 Dec

Window for start-up proposal submission will be open till 31 December in the third edition of Robi's flagship digital entrepreneurship platform, r-ventures.

Participants can register their early-stage and growth-stage startups using this link: https://www.robi.com.bd/en/personal/r-ventures till the stated deadline.

Robi has committed up to Tk2.5 crore as investment in the selected startups in r-ventures 3.0, said the press release from the company.

Besides Robi, a panel of industry experts will also be investing separately in the startups. Startups selected for investment will be a part of the third cohort of the r-ventures portfolio which includes successful ventures, such as Shuttle, Airbringr, MedEasy, and Sigmind.

The startups will also receive valuable management advisory, mentorship and investor network access throughout the fund life.

Following the proposal submission, the startups will undergo screening and due diligence. At the end of this phase, around 50 startups will be shortlisted. A series of investor pitching workshops will be arranged for the qualifying startups who will be required to pitch their idea in front of an expert jury panel which will consist of Robi high officials and external investors.

At the end of this phase, around 15 to 20 startups will be selected to appear at the Investment Day to be aired live where the investors will announce their investment decisions.

r-ventures is a Bangladesh Security Exchange Commission (BSEC) approved Alternative Investment Fund, formalised as r-ventures Private Equity Fund, sponsored by Robi's ICT subsidiary, RedDot Digital.

SBK Tech Ventures is the General Partner for r-ventures, managing the administration of the fund.