Starcom Bangladesh promotes M Ahmedun Faiez as vice president

TBS Report
01 March, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 04:09 pm

Starcom Bangladesh promotes M Ahmedun Faiez as vice president

TBS Report
01 March, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 04:09 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Starcom, a media communications agency operating as a full-service media agency in Bangladesh under Bitopi group; has recently announced promoting M Ahmedun Faiez to the post of vice president.

In his new role, Faiez will lead strategic thinking and oversee agency clients in terms of business growth, resource development, implementation of network best practices for Bangladesh market.

Reporting to Sarah Ali, Managing Director- Starcom Bangladesh, he will also work closely with the office heads of the Asian region on global clients as well, reads a press release.

In his previous roles, Faiez has been instrumental in helping brands and organisations develop effective and unique media marketing ecosystems by an outcome-led planning approach for brands and the businesses.

Faiez started his professional career with Unilever Bangladesh and has since worked across numerous agencies including GREY Dhaka, reads the statement.

In a career spanning over 16 years, Faiez has worked on global brands like Samsung, Visa, Veon (Banglalink), GSK, P&G, Emirates, Singer and local clients like BEOL, Brac Bank, IDCOL to name a few.

Commenting on the promotion, Sarah Ali said, "With the changing dynamics of the media eco-system and a strong focus on digital across the clients of Starcom, Faiez's experience will charter current and new growth with our partners. He will hold a strong commitment to driving digital practice and the integrated media offerings of Starcom Bangladesh. We felt his expertise across the full-funnel marketing will be an advantage that we would like to leverage across our existing and new client fold."

Expressing his views on the new role ahead, Faiez said: "Every responsibility you are given, you hope of doing some amazing and effective work. I am excited about the Starcom Bangladesh vision and its ability to create end-to-end solutions for the clients. I am really honored that management has put in their confidence in me; this is a great opportunity for me to bring in growth for the agency by winning new businesses and result to remarkable media campaigns, which deliver measurable business results for clients."

