Star Tech employees donate one day’s salary to flood-hit people

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 09:27 am

Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The employees of Star Tech & Engineering Limited have donated one day's salary to the relief fund set up by the company to stand by the flood-affected people across the country.

Star Tech Chairman and Bangladesh Computer Society Vice President Md Rashed Ali Bhuiyan directed to form a committee to raise funds for the flood-hit people at a virtual meeting titled "Desher Jonno Amra" on Thursday.

He then announced that all the officers and employees seconded on donating their salary of one day and collecting the fund for the people of the flood-hit areas in Sylhet and Sunamganj region.

Following the collection of the funds, a team led by Human Resources Manager Aminul Karim Khan handed over the grant to the As-Sunnah Foundation on 29 June, read a press release.

Md Rashed Ali Bhuiyan said, "If the people of the country survive, the country will survive. We sincerely thank all of our officers and staff for taking this self-motivated initiative to address the current flood situation in the country. All the officers and employees of Star Tech & Engineering Limited want to stand by the affected people by donating their salary of one day this month. I think this small effort will help alleviate the suffering of the flood victims."

